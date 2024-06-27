CFP francs to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP francs to Zambian kwacha is currently 0.232 today, reflecting a -0.026% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP francs has remained relatively stable, with a -0.313% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP francs to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 0.233 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 0.229 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.849% increase in value.