잠비아 콰차 to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 to CFP francs is currently 4.329 today, reflecting a -0.137% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.054% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 4.345 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 4.242 on 15-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.771% increase in value.