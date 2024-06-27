Zambian kwacha to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Zambian kwacha to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 0.321 today, reflecting a 0.491% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Zambian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a 0.013% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Zambian kwacha to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.326 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.318 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 1.041% increase in value.