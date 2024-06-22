잠비아 콰차 솔로몬 제도 달러화로 환산 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 솔로몬 제도 달러화로 환산 is currently 0.322 today, reflecting a -0.416% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.161% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 솔로몬 제도 달러화로 환산 has fluctuated between a high of 0.326 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.317 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.874% increase in value.