Solomon Islands dollar to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Zambian kwacha is currently 3.135 today, reflecting a 0.536% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.559% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 3.135 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 3.072 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.707% increase in value.