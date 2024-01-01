10 South African rand to Rwandan francs

10 zar
679 rwf

1.00000 ZAR = 67.94530 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7848990.9132599.0171.490225.9215.217516.8418
1 GBP1.2740511.16343763.1781.8985933.023419.387921.4573
1 EUR1.095050.859531655.9541.6318528.383716.663918.4426
1 XOF0.00166940.001310310.001524510.002487750.04327090.02540410.0281157

Conversion rates South African Rand / Rwandan Franc
1 ZAR67.94530 RWF
5 ZAR339.72650 RWF
10 ZAR679.45300 RWF
20 ZAR1358.90600 RWF
50 ZAR3397.26500 RWF
100 ZAR6794.53000 RWF
250 ZAR16986.32500 RWF
500 ZAR33972.65000 RWF
1000 ZAR67945.30000 RWF
2000 ZAR135890.60000 RWF
5000 ZAR339726.50000 RWF
10000 ZAR679453.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / South African Rand
1 RWF0.01472 ZAR
5 RWF0.07359 ZAR
10 RWF0.14718 ZAR
20 RWF0.29435 ZAR
50 RWF0.73589 ZAR
100 RWF1.47177 ZAR
250 RWF3.67943 ZAR
500 RWF7.35885 ZAR
1000 RWF14.71770 ZAR
2000 RWF29.43540 ZAR
5000 RWF73.58850 ZAR
10000 RWF147.17700 ZAR