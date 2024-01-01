Convert RWF to ZAR at the real exchange rate

10 thousand Rwandan francs to South African rand

10,000 rwf
137.71 zar

R₣1.000 RWF = R0.01377 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPSGDAUDZARINR
1 USD10.9361.3690.791.3581.50218.14283.584
1 EUR1.06811.4630.8441.4511.60519.38489.306
1 CAD0.730.68410.5770.9921.09713.25361.057
1 GBP1.2651.1841.73211.7181.90122.958105.772

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan francs

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / South African Rand
1 RWF0.01377 ZAR
5 RWF0.06885 ZAR
10 RWF0.13771 ZAR
20 RWF0.27541 ZAR
50 RWF0.68854 ZAR
100 RWF1.37707 ZAR
250 RWF3.44268 ZAR
500 RWF6.88535 ZAR
1000 RWF13.77070 ZAR
2000 RWF27.54140 ZAR
5000 RWF68.85350 ZAR
10000 RWF137.70700 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Rwandan Franc
1 ZAR72.61780 RWF
5 ZAR363.08900 RWF
10 ZAR726.17800 RWF
20 ZAR1,452.35600 RWF
50 ZAR3,630.89000 RWF
100 ZAR7,261.78000 RWF
250 ZAR18,154.45000 RWF
500 ZAR36,308.90000 RWF
1000 ZAR72,617.80000 RWF
2000 ZAR145,235.60000 RWF
5000 ZAR363,089.00000 RWF
10000 ZAR726,178.00000 RWF