10 South African rand to Russian rubles

Convert ZAR to RUB at the real exchange rate

10 zar
48.89 rub

1.00000 ZAR = 4.88878 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:31
Loading

How to convert South African rand to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South African Rand / Russian Ruble
1 ZAR4.88878 RUB
5 ZAR24.44390 RUB
10 ZAR48.88780 RUB
20 ZAR97.77560 RUB
50 ZAR244.43900 RUB
100 ZAR488.87800 RUB
250 ZAR1222.19500 RUB
500 ZAR2444.39000 RUB
1000 ZAR4888.78000 RUB
2000 ZAR9777.56000 RUB
5000 ZAR24443.90000 RUB
10000 ZAR48887.80000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / South African Rand
1 RUB0.20455 ZAR
5 RUB1.02275 ZAR
10 RUB2.04550 ZAR
20 RUB4.09100 ZAR
50 RUB10.22750 ZAR
100 RUB20.45500 ZAR
250 RUB51.13750 ZAR
500 RUB102.27500 ZAR
1000 RUB204.55000 ZAR
2000 RUB409.10000 ZAR
5000 RUB1022.75000 ZAR
10000 RUB2045.50000 ZAR