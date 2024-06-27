CFA franc BCEAO to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 36.874 today, reflecting a 0.089% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -0.510% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 37.107 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 36.564 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 1.069% increase in value.