CFA 프랑 BCEAO 시에라리온 레오네스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA 프랑 BCEAO 시에라리온 레오네스 is currently 36.706 today, reflecting a 0.010% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA 프랑 BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -0.393% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA 프랑 BCEAO 시에라리온 레오네스 has fluctuated between a high of 37.069 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 36.564 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 1.069% increase in value.