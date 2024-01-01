50 CFA francs BCEAO to Malawian kwachas

Convert XOF to MWK at the real exchange rate

50 xof
140.52 mwk

CFA1.000 XOF = MK2.810 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Malawian Kwacha
1 XOF2.81041 MWK
5 XOF14.05205 MWK
10 XOF28.10410 MWK
20 XOF56.20820 MWK
50 XOF140.52050 MWK
100 XOF281.04100 MWK
250 XOF702.60250 MWK
500 XOF1,405.20500 MWK
1000 XOF2,810.41000 MWK
2000 XOF5,620.82000 MWK
5000 XOF14,052.05000 MWK
10000 XOF28,104.10000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MWK0.35582 XOF
5 MWK1.77910 XOF
10 MWK3.55820 XOF
20 MWK7.11640 XOF
50 MWK17.79100 XOF
100 MWK35.58200 XOF
250 MWK88.95500 XOF
500 MWK177.91000 XOF
1000 MWK355.82000 XOF
2000 MWK711.64000 XOF
5000 MWK1,779.10000 XOF
10000 MWK3,558.20000 XOF