CFA franc BCEAO to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to South Korean wons is currently 2.266 today, reflecting a -0.282% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a 0.185% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 2.274 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 2.262 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.246% decrease in value.