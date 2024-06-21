CFA 프랑 BCEAO 대한민국 우승 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA 프랑 BCEAO 대한민국 우승 is currently 2.264 today, reflecting a -0.346% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA 프랑 BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a 0.312% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA 프랑 BCEAO 대한민국 우승 has fluctuated between a high of 2.273 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 2.251 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.246% decrease in value.