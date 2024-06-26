CFA franc BCEAO to Jamaican dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Jamaican dollars is currently 0.254 today, reflecting a -0.323% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -0.489% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Jamaican dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.255 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 0.253 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.298% decrease in value.