CFA 프랑 BCEAO 자메이카 달러로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA 프랑 BCEAO 자메이카 달러로 is currently 0.253 today, reflecting a -0.264% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA 프랑 BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -0.018% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA 프랑 BCEAO 자메이카 달러로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.255 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.253 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.337% increase in value.