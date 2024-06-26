CFA franc BCEAO to Haitian gourdes Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the CFA franc BCEAO to Haitian gourdes history summary. This is the CFA franc BCEAO (XOF) to Haitian gourdes (HTG) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of XOF and HTG historical data from 26-06-2019 to 26-06-2024.
Loading
CFA franc BCEAO to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history
The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Haitian gourdes is currently 0.215 today, reflecting a -0.661% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -0.924% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 0.217 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.215 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.519% decrease in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Haitian gourdes
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.