CFA 프랑 BCEAO 아이티 구르드로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA 프랑 BCEAO 아이티 구르드로 is currently 0.216 today, reflecting a -0.082% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA 프랑 BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -0.128% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA 프랑 BCEAO 아이티 구르드로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.217 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.215 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.533% increase in value.