CFA franc BCEAO to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Honduran lempiras is currently 0.040 today, reflecting a -0.341% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -0.719% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 0.041 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.040 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.449% increase in value.