CFA 프랑 BCEAO 온두라스 렘피라로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA 프랑 BCEAO 온두라스 렘피라로 is currently 0.040 today, reflecting a -0.182% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA 프랑 BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -0.100% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA 프랑 BCEAO 온두라스 렘피라로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.041 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.040 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.402% decrease in value.