Convert XOF to GYD at the real exchange rate

5,000 CFA francs BCEAO to Guyanaese dollars

5,000 xof
1,697.31 gyd

CFA1.000 XOF = GY$0.3395 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7921.3710.9361.5059.951.3591,512.36
1 GBP1.26211.731.1821.89912.5571.7151,908.67
1 CAD0.730.57810.6831.0987.2590.9921,103.43
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46411.60710.6261.4511,615.12

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA francs BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Guyanaese Dollar
1 XOF0.33946 GYD
5 XOF1.69731 GYD
10 XOF3.39461 GYD
20 XOF6.78922 GYD
50 XOF16.97305 GYD
100 XOF33.94610 GYD
250 XOF84.86525 GYD
500 XOF169.73050 GYD
1000 XOF339.46100 GYD
2000 XOF678.92200 GYD
5000 XOF1,697.30500 GYD
10000 XOF3,394.61000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 GYD2.94585 XOF
5 GYD14.72925 XOF
10 GYD29.45850 XOF
20 GYD58.91700 XOF
50 GYD147.29250 XOF
100 GYD294.58500 XOF
250 GYD736.46250 XOF
500 GYD1,472.92500 XOF
1000 GYD2,945.85000 XOF
2000 GYD5,891.70000 XOF
5000 GYD14,729.25000 XOF
10000 GYD29,458.50000 XOF