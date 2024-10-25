Samoan tala to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to CFP francs is currently 40.409 today, reflecting a 0.951% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 0.452% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 40.679 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 39.995 on 22-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a -1.279% decrease in value.