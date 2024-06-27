CFP francs to Samoan talas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP francs to Samoan talas is currently 0.024 today, reflecting a 0.462% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP francs has remained relatively stable, with a -0.370% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP francs to Samoan talas has fluctuated between a high of 0.025 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 0.024 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.848% decrease in value.