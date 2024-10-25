Samoan tala to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Surinamese dollars is currently 12.088 today, reflecting a 1.463% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 1.113% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 12.184 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 11.913 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 1.750% increase in value.