Samoan tala to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Seychellois rupees is currently 4.979 today, reflecting a -0.699% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 0.507% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 5.493 on 20-10-2024 and a low of 4.861 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-10-2024, with a 8.342% increase in value.