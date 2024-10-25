Samoan tala to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to South Korean wons is currently 511.788 today, reflecting a 2.438% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 2.083% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 512.197 on 25-10-2024 and a low of 499.608 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 1.369% increase in value.