Samoan tala to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Japanese yen is currently 55.999 today, reflecting a 1.527% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 2.028% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 56.360 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 54.448 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 1.327% increase in value.