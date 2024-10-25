Samoan tala to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Icelandic krónas is currently 50.568 today, reflecting a 0.870% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 0.542% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 51.073 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 49.987 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 1.303% increase in value.