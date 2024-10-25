Samoan tala to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Haitian gourdes is currently 48.377 today, reflecting a 1.569% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 0.744% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 48.639 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 47.630 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 1.475% increase in value.