Samoan tala to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Gambian dalasis is currently 25.608 today, reflecting a 1.628% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a -0.166% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 26.067 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 25.198 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a -1.680% decrease in value.