Samoan tala to Bangladeshi takas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Bangladeshi takas is currently 44.029 today, reflecting a 1.619% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 0.764% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Bangladeshi takas has fluctuated between a high of 44.227 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 43.328 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 1.162% increase in value.