Samoan tala to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Armenian drams is currently 142.428 today, reflecting a 1.620% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 0.706% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 143.486 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 140.157 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a -1.272% decrease in value.