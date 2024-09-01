Armenian dram to Samoan talas Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Armenian dram to Samoan talas history summary. This is the Armenian dram (AMD) to Samoan talas (WST) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of AMD and WST historical data from 01-09-2019 to 01-09-2024.
AMD to WST conversion chart
1 AMD = 0.00693 WST
0
Armenian dram to Samoan talas exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Armenian dram to Samoan talas is currently 0.007 today, reflecting a -0.004% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Armenian dram has remained relatively stable, with a -0.986% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Armenian dram to Samoan talas has fluctuated between a high of 0.007 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.007 on 01-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.872% decrease in value.
