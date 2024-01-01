1 thousand Vanuatu vatus to Nigerian nairas

Convert VUV to NGN at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = ₦14.16 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:59
VUV to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NGN
1 VUV to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.273614.2736
Low13.901812.8795
Average14.063713.6449
Change-0.72%6.76%
1 VUV to NGN stats

The performance of VUV to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.2736 and a 30 day low of 13.9018. This means the 30 day average was 14.0637. The change for VUV to NGN was -0.72.

The performance of VUV to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.2736 and a 90 day low of 12.8795. This means the 90 day average was 13.6449. The change for VUV to NGN was 6.76.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Nigerian Naira
1 VUV14.16460 NGN
5 VUV70.82300 NGN
10 VUV141.64600 NGN
20 VUV283.29200 NGN
50 VUV708.23000 NGN
100 VUV1,416.46000 NGN
250 VUV3,541.15000 NGN
500 VUV7,082.30000 NGN
1000 VUV14,164.60000 NGN
2000 VUV28,329.20000 NGN
5000 VUV70,823.00000 NGN
10000 VUV141,646.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Vanuatu Vatu
1 NGN0.07060 VUV
5 NGN0.35299 VUV
10 NGN0.70599 VUV
20 NGN1.41198 VUV
50 NGN3.52994 VUV
100 NGN7.05988 VUV
250 NGN17.64970 VUV
500 NGN35.29940 VUV
1000 NGN70.59880 VUV
2000 NGN141.19760 VUV
5000 NGN352.99400 VUV
10000 NGN705.98800 VUV