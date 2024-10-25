Vanuatu vatu to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Nigerian nairas is currently 14.165 today, reflecting a -0.041% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a 1.453% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 14.213 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 13.962 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.706% increase in value.