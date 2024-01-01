5,000 Vanuatu vatus to Hong Kong dollars

Convert VUV to HKD at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = $0.06435 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:19
VUV to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

HKD
1 VUV to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06600.0660
Low0.06440.0639
Average0.06510.0651
Change-1.95%0.12%
1 VUV to HKD stats

The performance of VUV to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0660 and a 30 day low of 0.0644. This means the 30 day average was 0.0651. The change for VUV to HKD was -1.95.

The performance of VUV to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0660 and a 90 day low of 0.0639. This means the 90 day average was 0.0651. The change for VUV to HKD was 0.12.

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.71122.9281.1981.7961.297109.0081.958
1 SGD0.585113.4030.71.050.75863.721.144
1 ZAR0.0440.07510.0520.0780.0574.7540.085
1 EUR0.8351.42819.1411.4991.08290.9991.634

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Hong Kong Dollar
1 VUV0.06435 HKD
5 VUV0.32177 HKD
10 VUV0.64353 HKD
20 VUV1.28706 HKD
50 VUV3.21766 HKD
100 VUV6.43532 HKD
250 VUV16.08830 HKD
500 VUV32.17660 HKD
1000 VUV64.35320 HKD
2000 VUV128.70640 HKD
5000 VUV321.76600 HKD
10000 VUV643.53200 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Vanuatu Vatu
100 HKD1,553.92000 VUV
200 HKD3,107.84000 VUV
300 HKD4,661.76000 VUV
500 HKD7,769.60000 VUV
1000 HKD15,539.20000 VUV
2000 HKD31,078.40000 VUV
2500 HKD38,848.00000 VUV
3000 HKD46,617.60000 VUV
4000 HKD62,156.80000 VUV
5000 HKD77,696.00000 VUV
10000 HKD155,392.00000 VUV
20000 HKD310,784.00000 VUV