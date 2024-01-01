1 thousand Vanuatu vatus to Egyptian pounds

Convert VUV to EGP at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = E£0.4040 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:03
VUV to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

EGP
1 VUV to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.40980.4126
Low0.40370.3973
Average0.40670.4062
Change-1.32%1.49%
1 VUV to EGP stats

The performance of VUV to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4098 and a 30 day low of 0.4037. This means the 30 day average was 0.4067. The change for VUV to EGP was -1.32.

The performance of VUV to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4126 and a 90 day low of 0.3973. This means the 90 day average was 0.4062. The change for VUV to EGP was 1.49.

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.71122.9431.1981.7961.297109.0071.958
1 SGD0.584113.4090.71.050.75863.711.144
1 ZAR0.0440.07510.0520.0780.0574.7510.085
1 EUR0.8351.42819.1511.4991.08290.9861.634

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Egyptian Pound
1 VUV0.40396 EGP
5 VUV2.01981 EGP
10 VUV4.03962 EGP
20 VUV8.07924 EGP
50 VUV20.19810 EGP
100 VUV40.39620 EGP
250 VUV100.99050 EGP
500 VUV201.98100 EGP
1000 VUV403.96200 EGP
2000 VUV807.92400 EGP
5000 VUV2,019.81000 EGP
10000 VUV4,039.62000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Vanuatu Vatu
1 EGP2.47548 VUV
5 EGP12.37740 VUV
10 EGP24.75480 VUV
20 EGP49.50960 VUV
50 EGP123.77400 VUV
100 EGP247.54800 VUV
250 EGP618.87000 VUV
500 EGP1,237.74000 VUV
1000 EGP2,475.48000 VUV
2000 EGP4,950.96000 VUV
5000 EGP12,377.40000 VUV
10000 EGP24,754.80000 VUV