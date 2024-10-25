Vanuatu vatu to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Egyptian pounds is currently 0.404 today, reflecting a 0.135% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.303% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.406 on 20-10-2024 and a low of 0.403 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.181% increase in value.