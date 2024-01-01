2,000 Vanuatu vatus to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert VUV to AED at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = د.إ0.03042 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:10
VUV to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AED
1 VUV to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03120.0312
Low0.03040.0301
Average0.03080.0307
Change-1.76%0.58%
1 VUV to AED stats

The performance of VUV to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0312 and a 30 day low of 0.0304. This means the 30 day average was 0.0308. The change for VUV to AED was -1.76.

The performance of VUV to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0312 and a 90 day low of 0.0301. This means the 90 day average was 0.0307. The change for VUV to AED was 0.58.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 VUV0.03042 AED
5 VUV0.15209 AED
10 VUV0.30418 AED
20 VUV0.60836 AED
50 VUV1.52091 AED
100 VUV3.04182 AED
250 VUV7.60455 AED
500 VUV15.20910 AED
1000 VUV30.41820 AED
2000 VUV60.83640 AED
5000 VUV152.09100 AED
10000 VUV304.18200 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Vanuatu Vatu
1 AED32.87500 VUV
5 AED164.37500 VUV
10 AED328.75000 VUV
20 AED657.50000 VUV
50 AED1,643.75000 VUV
100 AED3,287.50000 VUV
250 AED8,218.75000 VUV
500 AED16,437.50000 VUV
1000 AED32,875.00000 VUV
2000 AED65,750.00000 VUV
5000 AED164,375.00000 VUV
10000 AED328,750.00000 VUV