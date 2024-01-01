Vietnamese dongs to Samoan talas today
Convert VND to WST at the real exchange rate
VND to WST conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00011 WST
0
|1 VND to WST
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0001
|0.0001
|Low
|0.0001
|0.0001
|Average
|0.0001
|0.0001
|Change
|-2.74%
|-0.84%
|View full history
1 VND to WST stats
The performance of VND to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to WST was -2.74.
The performance of VND to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to WST was -0.84.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Samoan Tala
|1000 VND
|0.10685 WST
|2000 VND
|0.21371 WST
|5000 VND
|0.53427 WST
|10000 VND
|1.06853 WST
|20000 VND
|2.13706 WST
|50000 VND
|5.34265 WST
|100000 VND
|10.68530 WST
|200000 VND
|21.37060 WST
|500000 VND
|53.42650 WST
|1000000 VND
|106.85300 WST
|2000000 VND
|213.70600 WST
|5000000 VND
|534.26500 WST
|Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Vietnamese Dong
|1 WST
|9,358.63000 VND
|5 WST
|46,793.15000 VND
|10 WST
|93,586.30000 VND
|20 WST
|187,172.60000 VND
|50 WST
|467,931.50000 VND
|100 WST
|935,863.00000 VND
|250 WST
|2,339,657.50000 VND
|500 WST
|4,679,315.00000 VND
|1000 WST
|9,358,630.00000 VND
|2000 WST
|18,717,260.00000 VND
|5000 WST
|46,793,150.00000 VND
|10000 WST
|93,586,300.00000 VND