2,000,000 Vietnamese dongs to Romanian leus

Convert VND to RON at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = L0.0001809 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:37
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VND to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RON
1 VND to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00020.0002
Low0.00020.0002
Average0.00020.0002
Change-0.51%0.01%
View full history

1 VND to RON stats

The performance of VND to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for VND to RON was -0.51.

The performance of VND to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for VND to RON was 0.01.

Track market ratesView VND to RON chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5090.9241.321,389.021.38533.823151.875
1 AUD0.66310.6120.875920.4340.91822.413100.64
1 EUR1.0821.63311.4281,503.131.49936.601164.345
1 SGD0.7581.1430.711,052.251.04925.622115.052

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Romanian Leu
1000 VND0.18087 RON
2000 VND0.36174 RON
5000 VND0.90435 RON
10000 VND1.80870 RON
20000 VND3.61740 RON
50000 VND9.04350 RON
100000 VND18.08700 RON
200000 VND36.17400 RON
500000 VND90.43500 RON
1000000 VND180.87000 RON
2000000 VND361.74000 RON
5000000 VND904.35000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Vietnamese Dong
1 RON5,528.84000 VND
5 RON27,644.20000 VND
10 RON55,288.40000 VND
20 RON110,576.80000 VND
50 RON276,442.00000 VND
100 RON552,884.00000 VND
250 RON1,382,210.00000 VND
500 RON2,764,420.00000 VND
1000 RON5,528,840.00000 VND
2000 RON11,057,680.00000 VND
5000 RON27,644,200.00000 VND
10000 RON55,288,400.00000 VND