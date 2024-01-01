20,000 Vietnamese dongs to Romanian leus
Convert VND to RON at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
VND to RON conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00018 RON
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 VND to RON
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0002
|0.0002
|Low
|0.0002
|0.0002
|Average
|0.0002
|0.0002
|Change
|-0.51%
|0.01%
|View full history
1 VND to RON stats
The performance of VND to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for VND to RON was -0.51.
The performance of VND to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for VND to RON was 0.01.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Romanian leus
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Romanian Leu
|1000 VND
|0.18095 RON
|2000 VND
|0.36191 RON
|5000 VND
|0.90477 RON
|10000 VND
|1.80954 RON
|20000 VND
|3.61908 RON
|50000 VND
|9.04770 RON
|100000 VND
|18.09540 RON
|200000 VND
|36.19080 RON
|500000 VND
|90.47700 RON
|1000000 VND
|180.95400 RON
|2000000 VND
|361.90800 RON
|5000000 VND
|904.77000 RON
|Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Vietnamese Dong
|1 RON
|5,526.26000 VND
|5 RON
|27,631.30000 VND
|10 RON
|55,262.60000 VND
|20 RON
|110,525.20000 VND
|50 RON
|276,313.00000 VND
|100 RON
|552,626.00000 VND
|250 RON
|1,381,565.00000 VND
|500 RON
|2,763,130.00000 VND
|1000 RON
|5,526,260.00000 VND
|2000 RON
|11,052,520.00000 VND
|5000 RON
|27,631,300.00000 VND
|10000 RON
|55,262,600.00000 VND