1 thousand Vietnamese dongs to Macedonian denars

Convert VND to MKD at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = ден0.002244 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:56
VND to MKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MKD
1 VND to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00230.0023
Low0.00220.0022
Average0.00230.0022
Change0.29%0.30%
1 VND to MKD stats

The performance of VND to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0023 and a 30 day low of 0.0022. This means the 30 day average was 0.0023. The change for VND to MKD was 0.29.

The performance of VND to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0023 and a 90 day low of 0.0022. This means the 90 day average was 0.0022. The change for VND to MKD was 0.30.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Macedonian Denar
1000 VND2.24420 MKD
2000 VND4.48840 MKD
5000 VND11.22100 MKD
10000 VND22.44200 MKD
20000 VND44.88400 MKD
50000 VND112.21000 MKD
100000 VND224.42000 MKD
200000 VND448.84000 MKD
500000 VND1,122.10000 MKD
1000000 VND2,244.20000 MKD
2000000 VND4,488.40000 MKD
5000000 VND11,221.00000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Vietnamese Dong
1 MKD445.59400 VND
5 MKD2,227.97000 VND
10 MKD4,455.94000 VND
20 MKD8,911.88000 VND
50 MKD22,279.70000 VND
100 MKD44,559.40000 VND
250 MKD111,398.50000 VND
500 MKD222,797.00000 VND
1000 MKD445,594.00000 VND
2000 MKD891,188.00000 VND
5000 MKD2,227,970.00000 VND
10000 MKD4,455,940.00000 VND