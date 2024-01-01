10 thousand Vietnamese dongs to Macedonian denars
Convert VND to MKD at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
VND to MKD conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00224 MKD
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 VND to MKD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0023
|0.0023
|Low
|0.0022
|0.0022
|Average
|0.0023
|0.0022
|Change
|0.29%
|0.30%
|View full history
1 VND to MKD stats
The performance of VND to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0023 and a 30 day low of 0.0022. This means the 30 day average was 0.0023. The change for VND to MKD was 0.29.
The performance of VND to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0023 and a 90 day low of 0.0022. This means the 90 day average was 0.0022. The change for VND to MKD was 0.30.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Macedonian denars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Macedonian Denar
|1000 VND
|2.24420 MKD
|2000 VND
|4.48840 MKD
|5000 VND
|11.22100 MKD
|10000 VND
|22.44200 MKD
|20000 VND
|44.88400 MKD
|50000 VND
|112.21000 MKD
|100000 VND
|224.42000 MKD
|200000 VND
|448.84000 MKD
|500000 VND
|1,122.10000 MKD
|1000000 VND
|2,244.20000 MKD
|2000000 VND
|4,488.40000 MKD
|5000000 VND
|11,221.00000 MKD
|Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Vietnamese Dong
|1 MKD
|445.59400 VND
|5 MKD
|2,227.97000 VND
|10 MKD
|4,455.94000 VND
|20 MKD
|8,911.88000 VND
|50 MKD
|22,279.70000 VND
|100 MKD
|44,559.40000 VND
|250 MKD
|111,398.50000 VND
|500 MKD
|222,797.00000 VND
|1000 MKD
|445,594.00000 VND
|2000 MKD
|891,188.00000 VND
|5000 MKD
|2,227,970.00000 VND
|10000 MKD
|4,455,940.00000 VND