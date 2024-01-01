Vietnamese dongs to Indian rupees today

Convert VND to INR at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = ₹0.003310 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:22
VND to INR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

INR
1 VND to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00340.0034
Low0.00330.0033
Average0.00340.0034
Change-2.73%0.12%
1 VND to INR stats

The performance of VND to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0034 and a 30 day low of 0.0033. This means the 30 day average was 0.0034. The change for VND to INR was -2.73.

The performance of VND to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0034 and a 90 day low of 0.0033. This means the 90 day average was 0.0034. The change for VND to INR was 0.12.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Indian Rupee
1000 VND3.31035 INR
2000 VND6.62070 INR
5000 VND16.55175 INR
10000 VND33.10350 INR
20000 VND66.20700 INR
50000 VND165.51750 INR
100000 VND331.03500 INR
200000 VND662.07000 INR
500000 VND1655.17500 INR
1000000 VND3310.35000 INR
2000000 VND6620.70000 INR
5000000 VND16551.75000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Vietnamese Dong
1 INR302.08300 VND
5 INR1510.41500 VND
10 INR3020.83000 VND
20 INR6041.66000 VND
50 INR15104.15000 VND
100 INR30208.30000 VND
250 INR75520.75000 VND
300 INR90624.90000 VND
500 INR151041.50000 VND
600 INR181249.80000 VND
1000 INR302083.00000 VND
2000 INR604166.00000 VND
5000 INR1510415.00000 VND
10000 INR3020830.00000 VND
25000 INR7552075.00000 VND
50000 INR15104150.00000 VND
100000 INR30208300.00000 VND
1000000 INR302083000.00000 VND
1000000000 INR302083000000.00000 VND