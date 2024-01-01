50,000 Vietnamese dongs to Indian rupees
Convert VND to INR at the real exchange rate
VND to INR conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00331 INR
0
|1 VND to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0034
|0.0034
|Low
|0.0033
|0.0033
|Average
|0.0034
|0.0034
|Change
|-2.73%
|0.12%
1 VND to INR stats
The performance of VND to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0034 and a 30 day low of 0.0033. This means the 30 day average was 0.0034. The change for VND to INR was -2.73.
The performance of VND to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0034 and a 90 day low of 0.0033. This means the 90 day average was 0.0034. The change for VND to INR was 0.12.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Indian Rupee
|1000 VND
|3.31032 INR
|2000 VND
|6.62064 INR
|5000 VND
|16.55160 INR
|10000 VND
|33.10320 INR
|20000 VND
|66.20640 INR
|50000 VND
|165.51600 INR
|100000 VND
|331.03200 INR
|200000 VND
|662.06400 INR
|500000 VND
|1,655.16000 INR
|1000000 VND
|3,310.32000 INR
|2000000 VND
|6,620.64000 INR
|5000000 VND
|16,551.60000 INR
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Vietnamese Dong
|1 INR
|302.08600 VND
|5 INR
|1,510.43000 VND
|10 INR
|3,020.86000 VND
|20 INR
|6,041.72000 VND
|50 INR
|15,104.30000 VND
|100 INR
|30,208.60000 VND
|250 INR
|75,521.50000 VND
|300 INR
|90,625.80000 VND
|500 INR
|151,043.00000 VND
|600 INR
|181,251.60000 VND
|1000 INR
|302,086.00000 VND
|2000 INR
|604,172.00000 VND
|5000 INR
|1,510,430.00000 VND
|10000 INR
|3,020,860.00000 VND
|25000 INR
|7,552,150.00000 VND
|50000 INR
|15,104,300.00000 VND
|100000 INR
|30,208,600.00000 VND
|1000000 INR
|302,086,000.00000 VND
|1000000000 INR
|302,086,000,000.00000 VND