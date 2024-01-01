1 thousand Vietnamese dongs to Honduran lempiras

Convert VND to HNL at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = L0.0009851 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:11
VND to HNL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

HNL
1 VND to HNLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00100.0010
Low0.00100.0010
Average0.00100.0010
Change-2.58%0.74%
1 VND to HNL stats

The performance of VND to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0010 and a 30 day low of 0.0010. This means the 30 day average was 0.0010. The change for VND to HNL was -2.58.

The performance of VND to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0010 and a 90 day low of 0.0010. This means the 90 day average was 0.0010. The change for VND to HNL was 0.74.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5070.9241.3191,383.071.38533.723151.845
1 AUD0.66310.6130.875917.5980.91922.373100.742
1 EUR1.0831.63211.4281,497.241.49936.506164.385
1 SGD0.7581.1430.711,048.381.0525.562115.099

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Honduran Lempira
1000 VND0.98514 HNL
2000 VND1.97028 HNL
5000 VND4.92571 HNL
10000 VND9.85141 HNL
20000 VND19.70282 HNL
50000 VND49.25705 HNL
100000 VND98.51410 HNL
200000 VND197.02820 HNL
500000 VND492.57050 HNL
1000000 VND985.14100 HNL
2000000 VND1,970.28200 HNL
5000000 VND4,925.70500 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Vietnamese Dong
1 HNL1,015.08000 VND
5 HNL5,075.40000 VND
10 HNL10,150.80000 VND
20 HNL20,301.60000 VND
50 HNL50,754.00000 VND
100 HNL101,508.00000 VND
250 HNL253,770.00000 VND
500 HNL507,540.00000 VND
1000 HNL1,015,080.00000 VND
2000 HNL2,030,160.00000 VND
5000 HNL5,075,400.00000 VND
10000 HNL10,150,800.00000 VND