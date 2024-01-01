2,000,000 Vietnamese dongs to Djiboutian francs

Convert VND to DJF at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = Fdj0.006997 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:41
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VND to DJF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

DJF
1 VND to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00720.0072
Low0.00700.0070
Average0.00710.0071
Change-3.34%-0.41%
View full history

1 VND to DJF stats

The performance of VND to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0072 and a 30 day low of 0.0070. This means the 30 day average was 0.0071. The change for VND to DJF was -3.34.

The performance of VND to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0072 and a 90 day low of 0.0070. This means the 90 day average was 0.0071. The change for VND to DJF was -0.41.

Track market ratesView VND to DJF chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5070.9241.3191,380.351.38533.667151.905
1 AUD0.66410.6130.875915.9310.91922.339100.797
1 EUR1.0821.63111.4271,494.021.49936.439164.415
1 SGD0.7581.1430.70111,046.791.0525.531115.197

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Djiboutian Franc
1000 VND6.99661 DJF
2000 VND13.99322 DJF
5000 VND34.98305 DJF
10000 VND69.96610 DJF
20000 VND139.93220 DJF
50000 VND349.83050 DJF
100000 VND699.66100 DJF
200000 VND1,399.32200 DJF
500000 VND3,498.30500 DJF
1000000 VND6,996.61000 DJF
2000000 VND13,993.22000 DJF
5000000 VND34,983.05000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Vietnamese Dong
1 DJF142.92600 VND
5 DJF714.63000 VND
10 DJF1,429.26000 VND
20 DJF2,858.52000 VND
50 DJF7,146.30000 VND
100 DJF14,292.60000 VND
250 DJF35,731.50000 VND
500 DJF71,463.00000 VND
1000 DJF142,926.00000 VND
2000 DJF285,852.00000 VND
5000 DJF714,630.00000 VND
10000 DJF1,429,260.00000 VND