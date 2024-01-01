20,000 Vietnamese dongs to Djiboutian francs
Convert VND to DJF at the real exchange rate
VND to DJF conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00700 DJF
0
|1 VND to DJF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0072
|0.0072
|Low
|0.0070
|0.0070
|Average
|0.0071
|0.0071
|Change
|-3.33%
|-0.40%
|View full history
1 VND to DJF stats
The performance of VND to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0072 and a 30 day low of 0.0070. This means the 30 day average was 0.0071. The change for VND to DJF was -3.33.
The performance of VND to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0072 and a 90 day low of 0.0070. This means the 90 day average was 0.0071. The change for VND to DJF was -0.40.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Djiboutian Franc
|1000 VND
|6.99661 DJF
|2000 VND
|13.99322 DJF
|5000 VND
|34.98305 DJF
|10000 VND
|69.96610 DJF
|20000 VND
|139.93220 DJF
|50000 VND
|349.83050 DJF
|100000 VND
|699.66100 DJF
|200000 VND
|1,399.32200 DJF
|500000 VND
|3,498.30500 DJF
|1000000 VND
|6,996.61000 DJF
|2000000 VND
|13,993.22000 DJF
|5000000 VND
|34,983.05000 DJF
|Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Vietnamese Dong
|1 DJF
|142.92600 VND
|5 DJF
|714.63000 VND
|10 DJF
|1,429.26000 VND
|20 DJF
|2,858.52000 VND
|50 DJF
|7,146.30000 VND
|100 DJF
|14,292.60000 VND
|250 DJF
|35,731.50000 VND
|500 DJF
|71,463.00000 VND
|1000 DJF
|142,926.00000 VND
|2000 DJF
|285,852.00000 VND
|5000 DJF
|714,630.00000 VND
|10000 DJF
|1,429,260.00000 VND