500,000 Vietnamese dongs to Bangladeshi takas

Convert VND to BDT at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = Tk0.004703 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:12
VND to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BDT
1 VND to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00490.0049
Low0.00470.0046
Average0.00480.0048
Change-3.17%1.44%
1 VND to BDT stats

The performance of VND to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0049 and a 30 day low of 0.0047. This means the 30 day average was 0.0048. The change for VND to BDT was -3.17.

The performance of VND to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0049 and a 90 day low of 0.0046. This means the 90 day average was 0.0048. The change for VND to BDT was 1.44.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Bangladeshi Taka
1000 VND4.70255 BDT
2000 VND9.40510 BDT
5000 VND23.51275 BDT
10000 VND47.02550 BDT
20000 VND94.05100 BDT
50000 VND235.12750 BDT
100000 VND470.25500 BDT
200000 VND940.51000 BDT
500000 VND2,351.27500 BDT
1000000 VND4,702.55000 BDT
2000000 VND9,405.10000 BDT
5000000 VND23,512.75000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Vietnamese Dong
1 BDT212.65100 VND
5 BDT1,063.25500 VND
10 BDT2,126.51000 VND
20 BDT4,253.02000 VND
50 BDT10,632.55000 VND
100 BDT21,265.10000 VND
250 BDT53,162.75000 VND
500 BDT106,325.50000 VND
1000 BDT212,651.00000 VND
2000 BDT425,302.00000 VND
5000 BDT1,063,255.00000 VND
10000 BDT2,126,510.00000 VND