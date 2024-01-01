10 thousand Uzbekistan soms to Polish zloty

Convert UZS to PLN at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = zł0.0003132 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:14
UZS to PLN conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

1 UZS to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00030.0003
Low0.00030.0003
Average0.00030.0003
Change4.12%0.27%
1 UZS to PLN stats

The performance of UZS to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0003 and a 30 day low of 0.0003. This means the 30 day average was 0.0003. The change for UZS to PLN was 4.12.

The performance of UZS to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0003 and a 90 day low of 0.0003. This means the 90 day average was 0.0003. The change for UZS to PLN was 0.27.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.08290.9961.4991.6320.93721.457
1 GBP1.19811.297109.0441.7971.9561.12325.713
1 USD0.9240.771184.0841.3851.5080.86619.827
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Polish Zloty
1 UZS0.00031 PLN
5 UZS0.00157 PLN
10 UZS0.00313 PLN
20 UZS0.00626 PLN
50 UZS0.01566 PLN
100 UZS0.03132 PLN
250 UZS0.07830 PLN
500 UZS0.15660 PLN
1000 UZS0.31320 PLN
2000 UZS0.62641 PLN
5000 UZS1.56602 PLN
10000 UZS3.13203 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Uzbekistan Som
1 PLN3,192.82000 UZS
5 PLN15,964.10000 UZS
10 PLN31,928.20000 UZS
20 PLN63,856.40000 UZS
50 PLN159,641.00000 UZS
100 PLN319,282.00000 UZS
250 PLN798,205.00000 UZS
500 PLN1,596,410.00000 UZS
1000 PLN3,192,820.00000 UZS
2000 PLN6,385,640.00000 UZS
5000 PLN15,964,100.00000 UZS
10000 PLN31,928,200.00000 UZS